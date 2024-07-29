Skip to Content
News

Top-seeded American boxer Joshua Edwards goes down, Australia loses twice

Italy's Diego Lenzi defeated American top seed Joshua Edwards
Italy's Diego Lenzi defeated American top seed Joshua Edwards
By
Published 7:35 AM

USA TODAY

American top-seeded boxer Joshua Edwards lost his opening match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday, while Australia’s Garside and McDonald were also bested.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content