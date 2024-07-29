Tom Kim, Byeong Hun An focused on winning for South Korea, not what gold would bring
USA Today Sports
South Koreans Tom Kim and Byeong Hun An say they are focused on winning a medal for their country, not what a gold medal could offer them.
