As American swimmer Ryan Murphy stepped off the podium to greet his wife, Bridget Konttinen, in the La Defense Arena stands, he was hit with some news that instantly took priority over times, splits and medals.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.