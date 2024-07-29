Hawaii man killed self after police took DNA sample in Virginia woman’s 1991 killing, lawyers say
Associated Press
HONOLULU (AP) — Innocence Project attorneys say a man who was identified as a possible new suspect in the 1991 killing and sexual assault of a Virginia woman who was visiting Hawaii killed himself last week after police took a DNA swab from him. In a Sunday court filing, the lawyers say authorities zeroed in on the man, whose name hasn’t been released, through genetic genealogy in recent months and got a DNA sample from him off of a discarded fork. They say he killed himself last week after police went to his home to test the sample against a swab taken from him in person. Three other men were convicted in Dana Ireland’s death.