Gymnastics preview, July 30: Stop No. 2 on U.S. gymnasts’ ‘Redemption Tour’
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
What to expect from Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team ahead of the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
What to expect from Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics team ahead of the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.