Skip to Content
News

Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock defends gold in men’s mountain bike

Tom Pidcock holds up Great Britain flag while riding mountain bike
Tom Pidcock holds up Great Britain flag while riding mountain bike
By
Published 6:48 AM

USA TODAY Sports

Great Britain’s Tom Pidcock won the men’s mountain bike race that saw an exciting back-and-forth battle for gold with France’s Viktor Koretzky.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content