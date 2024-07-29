Skip to Content
Great Britain makes equestrian history with eventing team gold

Tom McEwen and horse JL Dublin of Team Great Britain compete during the Eventing Jumping Team Final and Individual Qualifier on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles on July 29
By
Published 5:21 AM

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Eventing came to a triumphant finish Monday in Paris as Great Britain made history and claimed equestrian’s first gold medal of the Games.

