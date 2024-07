China’s Lian Junjie and Yang Hao win gold in the men’s synchro platform finals, besting Great Britain’s Tom Daley and Noah Williams by more than 25 points. Canada’s Rylan Wiens and Nathan Zsombor-Murray won bronze.

