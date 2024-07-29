Cambodian helicopter spotted crashed on a mountain 17 days after being lost. Bodies of pilots found

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Defense Ministry and state media reports say that the wreckage of a Cambodian military helicopter that went missing more than two weeks ago with two pilots aboard has been spotted on a mountaintop. A statement on the Defense Ministry’s Facebook page says the wreckage of the Chinese-made Z-9 helicopter was spotted on a mountaintop in the heavily forested Cardamom Mountains in Pursat province. State news agency AKP says military recovery personnel sent to the crash site found the bodies of both pilots.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.