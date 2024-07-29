Cambodian helicopter spotted crashed on a mountain 17 days after being lost. Bodies of pilots found
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s Defense Ministry and state media reports say that the wreckage of a Cambodian military helicopter that went missing more than two weeks ago with two pilots aboard has been spotted on a mountaintop. A statement on the Defense Ministry’s Facebook page says the wreckage of the Chinese-made Z-9 helicopter was spotted on a mountaintop in the heavily forested Cardamom Mountains in Pursat province. State news agency AKP says military recovery personnel sent to the crash site found the bodies of both pilots.