Boxing preview, July 30: Team USA’s Hill and Mendoza enter the ring
USA TODAY Sports
Team USA’s boxing roster for Tuesday’s Paris Olympics bouts includes flyweight Roscoe Hill and featherweight Alyssa Mendoza.
USA TODAY Sports
