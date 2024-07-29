A diplomatic spat erupts between Hungary and Poland over conflicting views on Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A diplomatic spat has erupted between Poland and Hungary that lays bare the deep tensions between two nations — both allies in NATO and the European Union — with dramatically different approaches to Russia at a time of war in Ukraine. Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine while Hungary under its autocratic Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has favored Russia, importing large quantities of Russian oil and gas as other Western nations ratchet up punitive sanctions on Russia. The spat erupted when Orbán lashed out at Poland on the weekend for the pressure it has put on Budapest to support sanctions on Russia and to help Ukraine in the war launched by Moscow in 2022.

