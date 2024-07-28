Skip to Content
Women’s rugby: What to know after Day 1 of pool play

Maddison Levi scores a try.
Published 3:51 PM

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Women’s rugby saw a high-scoring Day 1 of competition. Maddison Levi scored seven tries in her Olympic debut. The American women looked ready for a deep run.

NBC Olympics

