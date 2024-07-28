When Biles competes, the show is in the stands too. Tom Cruise, more stars attend her Olympic return

PARIS (AP) — Many high-profile fans are attending the return to the Olympics of Simone Biles. She is competing in the women’s qualification with her U.S. teammates. Among the high-profile fans are Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Oscar-winning actress Jessica Chastain seating under the roof of the packed arena. Snoop Dogg had front-row seats while Greta Gerwig, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Anna Wintour also attended Biles’ competition. Biles competes in the team’s qualifying alongside U.S gymnasts Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Sunisa Lee and Jade Carey.

