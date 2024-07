The United States women, led by Simone Biles, surged to the lead after subdivision two of women’s qualifications at the Paris 2024 Olympics despite Biles battling through pain in her left leg.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.