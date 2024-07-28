Skip to Content
NBC Olympics 2024

Preview: First set of gymnastics medals on the line in men’s team final

Zhang Boheng of China performs on the parallel bars during the men's individual qualification on day one of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
Zhang Boheng of China performs on the parallel bars during the men's individual qualification on day one of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
By
Published 12:52 PM

Patrick Khachfe/Getty Images

The first round of Olympic medals for artistic gymnastics will be awarded at the conclusion of the men’s team final.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: NBC Olympics 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content