Paris Olympics organizers say they meant no disrespect with ‘Last Supper’ tableau

PARIS (AP) — Paris Olympics organizers have apologized to any people who were offended by a tableau during Friday’s opening ceremony evoking Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper. The ceremony’s tableau featured DJ and producer Barbara Butch flanked by drag artists and dancers. The French Catholic Church’s conference of bishops deplored “scenes of derision” that they said mocked Christianity. But Paris 2024 executive director of communications Anne Descamps says “there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group” and that “if people have taken any offence we are, of course, really, really sorry.”

