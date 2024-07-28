Olympic riders get a memorable gallop in the sumptuous-looking Versailles Palace gardens

PARIS (AP) — The Palace of Versailles offers equestrian sports one of the most attractive venues of the Paris Olympics. On Sunday, riders and horses got a memorable gallop around the sumptuous-looking gardens where the team and individual eventing competition have taken place. Under a bright sun, about 40,000 fans enjoyed the spectacular setting along the woods, fountains and Grand Canal, the largest basin in the park, for the cross country section of the eventing, one day after the dressage test. The final showjumping section was scheduled for Monday.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.