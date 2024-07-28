Minnesota prepares for influx of patients from Iowa as abortion ban takes effect
BLOOMINGTON, Minn (AP) — Minnesota medical providers and public officials are preparing for the arrival of new patients before an Iowa law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy goes into effect. The new restrictions in Iowa take effect Monday. Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan toured an abortion clinic this week and welcomed people traveling from other states seeking care. Minnesota providers say they expect to see an increase in patient demand after Iowa’s restrictions take effect. The Iowa Supreme Court reiterated in June that there is no constitutional right to an abortion in the state and ordered a hold on the law to be lifted.