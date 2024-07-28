Kevin Durant is upgraded to available for US opener against Serbia at the Paris Olympics

VILLENEUVE-D’ASCQ, France (AP) — Kevin Durant is available for Sunday’s U.S. Olympic opener against Serbia at the Paris Games.

USA Basketball made the announcement about an hour before the game. Durant missed all five of the team’s pre-Olympic exhibitions with a calf strain. He originally got hurt a few days before the team convened in Las Vegas for training camp in early July.

Durant is bidding to become the first four-time Olympic men’s basketball gold medalist. The all-time U.S. men’s leader in Olympic scoring was on the teams that won titles at the London Games in 2012, the Rio de Janeiro Games in 2016 and the Tokyo Games held three years ago.

Durant returned to full-fledged practice last week.

