Kevin Durant’s status for the start of the Paris Games has been up in the air as he recovers from a calf strain, but it appears that he will be good to go for the United States’ Olympic opener against Serbia.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.