Skip to Content
News

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes: Meet the athletes

Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes celebreate their victory against Brazil´s Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos (not pictured) during the women's final match during the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship in Tlaxcala
Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes celebreate their victory against Brazil´s Ana Patricia Ramos and Eduarda Santos (not pictured) during the women's final match during the FIVB World Beach Volleyball Championship in Tlaxcala
By
Published 1:55 AM

Photo by JAIME ANZUREZ/AFP via Getty Images

Learn all about Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes before they star at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content