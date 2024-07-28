Skip to Content
Japan’s Uta Abe, breakout star of 2020 Tokyo Games, eliminated in women’s judo

Japan’s Uta Abe, who won judo gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics within minutes of her brother doing the same, lost in the Round of 16 on Sunday.

