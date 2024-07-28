Japan’s Hifumi Abe repeats as gold medalist in men’s 66kg judo
USA Today Sports
Japan’s Hifumi Abe won the gold medal once again in the men’s under 66kg (145lbs) judo at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
USA Today Sports
