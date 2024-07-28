Italy and China sign a 3-year action plan as Italian leader Meloni tries to reset relations

BEIJING (AP) — Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni says Italy and China have signed a three-year action plan to implement past agreements and experiment with new forms of cooperation. The announcement Sunday comes while Meloni is on an official visit to China to try to reset relations as fears of a trade war with the European Union are interwoven with continued interest in attracting Chinese investment in auto manufacturing and other sectors. She met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing ahead of a forum with Italian and Chinese business leaders. Her five-day visit comes several months after Italy dropped out of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

