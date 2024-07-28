France renews vow to defend freedom of navigation as it showcases fighter jets in the Philippines

CLARK, Philippines (AP) — France has renewed a commitment to help defend freedom of navigation and overflight in the Asia-Pacific. It says that its supersonic fighter jets, a pair of which landed for the first time in the Philippines, and advance military power would enable it to respond rapidly to any humanitarian or security crisis in the region. France is also working to quickly conclude a defense pact that would allow it to deploy a larger number of forces to the Philippines for joint exercises, French Ambassador to Manila Marie Fontanel said Sunday. France has moved to broaden its defense engagements in the Indo-Pacific region, including with the Philippines and other Southeast Asian nations.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.