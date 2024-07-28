Skip to Content
France falters in front of home crowd, Canada advances to team final

Melanie de Jesus dos Santos of France competes on the uneven bars during the women's qualification round at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
The French women’s gymnastics team struggled during the qualification round and will miss the team final, while Canada locks in its spot.

