The City of Lights couldn’t outshine Coco Gauff on Sunday, when she illuminated Phillipe-Chatrier Court in her Olympic debut. The top American she emerged triumphant in her first-round match against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic, 6-3, 6-0.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.