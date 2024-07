Xie Yu of China won gold in the men’s 10m air pistol event at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, with Italy bagging silver and bronze through Federico Nilo Maldini and Paolo Monna.

Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) (Photo by ALAIN JOCARD/AFP via Getty Images

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.