Blood tests for Alzheimer’s may be coming to your doctor’s office. Here’s what to know

WASHINGTON (AP) — New research suggests certain blood tests could help doctors diagnose Alzheimer’s disease faster and more accurately. Confirming if someone’s memory problems really are caused by Alzheimer’s requires a brain scan or spinal tap to spot one culprit, sticky amyloid protein. Labs are offering tests to find clues in blood instead but they’re not yet widely used because it’s hard for doctors to tell which ones really work. A Swedish study found a certain test helped improve diagnosis without more costly follow-up procedures. Sunday’s findings, presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, mark a step toward more use of blood testing.

