A manipulated video shared by Musk mimics Harris’ voice, raising concerns about AI in politics

NEW YORK (AP) — A manipulated video that mimics the voice of Vice President Kamala Harris saying things she did not say is raising concerns about the power of artificial intelligence to mislead just three months away from November’s elections. The video gained attention after tech billionaire Elon Musk shared it on his social media platform X on Friday. The video uses many of the same visuals as a real ad the Harris campaign released. But it swaps out the voice-over audio with a convincing impersonation. A Harris spokesperson referred to the video as “fake, manipulated lies.” AI experts and pro-democracy advocates say the video reveals shortcomings in how AI companies, social platforms and the federal government regulate use of AI in politics.

