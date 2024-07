Australian cyclist Grace Brown secured her nation’s first medal of Paris 2024. Brown blazed through the streets of Paris, dominating the women’s individual time trial to win her first Olympic medal. Brown scorched her competition with a time of 39:38.24, a minute and a half faster than anyone else.

