What to watch on opening day of the men’s water polo tournament
Getty Images
A look at the opening day of the men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.
Getty Images
A look at the opening day of the men’s water polo tournament at the Paris Olympics.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.