Three keys to victory for the U.S. men against Serbia
Getty Images
We go over the biggest keys for the U.S. men’s basketball team ahead of their Olympic opener against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
Getty Images
We go over the biggest keys for the U.S. men’s basketball team ahead of their Olympic opener against Nikola Jokic and Serbia.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.