The Philippines says a cargo of oil has started to leak from a tanker that sank in Manila Bay

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine authorities say the cargo of industrial fuel oil on a tanker that sank in stormy weather in Manila Bay has started to leak in small amounts. They are were scrambling to start a delicate undersea operation to siphon off the toxic shipment from the sunken vessel. The 65-meter (213-foot) tanker Terra Nova was carrying about 1.4 million liters (370,000 gallons) of fuel oil stored in watertight tanks when it got lashed by huge waves on Thursday, reportedly developed engine trouble then took on water. The crew struggled to steer the tanker back to port but it eventually sank. Sixteen crewmembers were rescued but one drowned.

