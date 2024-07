Less than two years after her release from a Russian prison, U.S. women’s basketball player Brittney Griner is back competing in the Olympic Games on the world’s biggest stage. U.S. teammate Diana Taurasi remarked about Griner’s “unprecedented” return.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.