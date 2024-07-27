South Africa surprises in bronze medal win over Australia
Carl De Souza/Getty
In a close bronze medal match, South Africa secured the 26-19 win behind captain Selvyn Davids.
Carl De Souza/Getty
In a close bronze medal match, South Africa secured the 26-19 win behind captain Selvyn Davids.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.