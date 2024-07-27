Paris barricades start to come down after opening ceremony on the Seine, but many still struggling

PARIS (AP) — Bridges along the Seine River are opening up, and police barricades are being taken down in Paris after the Olympics opening ceremony. But some locals say they are still struggling to get to work. The metal barricades blocking streets and closed metro stations were part of heightened security restrictions for the ceremony Friday, and they have left Parisians and visitors alike grumbling for weeks. Now that the dazzling show is over, many hope parts of the city center will open back up. On Saturday, some said walking across a bridge near the Eiffel Tower was exciting after struggling with transport in the past few weeks.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.