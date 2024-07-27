Olympic tennis recap, July 27: Djokovic, Alcaraz, and Swiatek advance
Getty Images
Day one of the 2024 Paris Olympic tennis tournament saw top tennis players Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek advance.
