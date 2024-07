Day two of Olympic tennis will see a jam-packed schedule of top-tier tennis after day one’s rainouts. The tennis action includes Spain’s Rafael Nadal beginning his Olympic singles campaign, American Coco Gauff and her Olympic singles debut, two-time gold medal winner Andy Murray in the last of his first round Olympic matches.

