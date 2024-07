The Olympic fencing competitions continue on Sunday, July 28 with the women’s individual foil and men’s individual epee events. American Lee Kiefer, the defending gold medalist from Tokyo, is the favorite to win the women’s foil event. Here’s what to watch.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.