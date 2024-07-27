Men’s rugby recap, July 27: Americans fall to Irish in dramatic fashion
James Lang/USA Today
Everything to know from the men’s placement and semifinal matches.
James Lang/USA Today
Everything to know from the men’s placement and semifinal matches.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.