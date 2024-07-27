Men’s handball recap, July 27: Egypt survives scare by Hungary
Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
Running recap of the men’s handball matches from Saturday, July 27.
Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images
Running recap of the men’s handball matches from Saturday, July 27.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.