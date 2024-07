In the opening act for what promises to be a thrilling showdown on the first day of swimming at the Paris Olympics, 2016 gold medalist and former world-record holder Katie Ledecky set the top mark of the women’s 400m freestyle preliminary heats Saturday morning in Paris.

