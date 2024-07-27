Langeliers hits 3-run homer in 1st inning and surging Athletics beat Angels 3-1

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shea Langeliers hit a three-run homer in the first inning as the Oakland Athletics continued their recent power surge with a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.

The A’s have won three in a row over the Angels and eight of their last 10 games overall. The Angels have lost three straight.

Langeliers hit his 20th home run of the season 411 feet to center field. Oakland leads the majors for most home runs in July with 41 and Langeliers has five of those.

Mitch Spence (7-6) allowed just one run and three hits in six innings, with three strikeouts and two walks. Tyler Ferguson retired the Angels in order in the ninth to earn his second save.

The Angels’ Nolan Schanuel homered for the second consecutive day. Schanuel hit a solo shot to right field — his 11th of the season — in the third inning.

Tyler Anderson (8-9) struck out 10 batters in seven innings. His lone blemish was the homer by Langeliers in the first, but it was a costly one. After that, Anderson didn’t allow a runner past second for six innings. He scattered six hits.

Angels closer Carlos Estévez was traded to Philadelphia earlier in the day. He hugged teammates and employees on his way out. Asked what he would remember most about his two-plus years with the Angels, Estévez said: “Everything. The fans. The guys. Even the media has been really good to me and my teammates, Day in and day out they always showed up no matter what it is. They’re always there. They always had our backs here.”

The Angels received right-hander George Klassen and left-hander Samuel Aldegheri, a prospect from Italy.

UP NEXT

Athletics: RHP Osvaldo Bido (2-1, 3.09 ERA) will make his second start for the A’s. In his first start on Tuesday, he allowed one earned run on four hits in five innings.

Angels: RHP Jose Soriano (6-7, 3.51 ERA) is 0-2 with a 15.19 ERA in three career games against Oakland (one of which was a start). He got the win in his last start on Tuesday.

