Israel orders the evacuation of an area designated as a humanitarian zone in Gaza

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s military has ordered the evacuation of a crowded part of Gaza designated as a humanitarian zone, saying it’s planning an operation against Hamas militants in Khan Younis. Saturday’s evacuation order comes in response to rocket fire that Israel says originates from the area. It’s the second evacuation issued this week in an area designated for Palestinians fleeing other parts of Gaza. Many Palestinians have been uprooted multiple times in search of safety during Israel’s punishing air and ground campaign. The war in Gaza has killed more than 39,100 Palestinians, according to the territory’s Health Ministry.

