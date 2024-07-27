Skip to Content
News

How to watch Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng at the 2024 Paris Olympics: TV and stream info, schedule

Gold medalist Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes of USA lift their winners trophy during the medal ceremony for the Women's Beach Volleyball World Championship Final.
Gold medalist Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes of USA lift their winners trophy during the medal ceremony for the Women's Beach Volleyball World Championship Final.
By
Published 2:59 PM

Photo by Essene Hernandez/ Eyepix Group/Future Publishing via Getty Images

How to watch Sara Hughes and Kelly Cheng in Olympic beach volleyball

Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

NBC Olympics

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content