Great Britain rides strong effort of Olympic veterans to early lead in men’s gymnastics qualifying

PARIS (AP) — Great Britain surged to an early lead during men’s gymnastics qualifying, posting a team total of 256.561 to finish ahead of the United States in the first of three subdivisions Saturday.

The Americans, who finished third at the 2023 world championships ahead of Great Britain, dealt with issues on high bar and pommel horse to finish second at 253.229.

The U.S. arrived in Paris believing it had a legitimate chance to medal in the team competition for the first time since earning a bronze in Beijing 16 years ago.

There is work to be done after the British put on a largely mistake-free clinic across six rotations. Jake Jarman (84.897) and Joe Fraser (84.666) posted the top all-around scores and six-time Olympic medalist Max Whitlock provided a jolt with an electric pommel horse routine — his signature event — that left the 31-year-old looking relieved.

Whitlock’s 15.166 trailed only American Stephen Nedoroscik, a specialist whose 15.200 likely earned him a spot in the event finals and gave his teammates some early momentum.

It didn’t last. Brody Malone, who came back from a horrific leg injury to win his third U.S. championship in June, fell twice on high bar and once on pommel horse to scuttle his chances of returning to the all-around finals.

Instead, Frederick Richard and Paul Juda will represent the Americans. While Richard — who earned bronze in the all-around at the 2023 world championships — expected to advance, Juda’s performance is a bit of a surprise.

The 23-year-old — who unabashedly broke down in tears after being named to the five-man Olympic squad — thrust his arms into the air after his dismount on floor exercise. His all-around total of 82.865 was fourth among early qualifiers, trailing only Richard (83.498), Jarman and Fraser.

Qualifying continues later Saturday, with longtime rivals and gold medal favorites Japan and China competing in the second of three subdivisions. The top eight team finishers advance to the team finals on Monday.

