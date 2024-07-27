French train networks partially restored after line sabotage ahead of Olympics

PARIS (AP) — French railway company SNCF says it has made significant progress in restoring high-speed train services after acts of sabotage disrupted several lines ahead of Friday night’s Olympic Games opening ceremony on the Seine River. SNCF said its agents worked through the night into Saturday in adverse weather conditions to improve the TGV traffic. As of Saturday morning, normal service had resumed on the Eastern high-speed line. SNCF said that on the North, Brittany and South-West high-speed lines, seven out of 10 trains on average will run with delays of one to two hours.

