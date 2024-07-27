For Olympic athletes soaked by rain at the opening ceremony, getting sick isn’t a concern

PARIS (AP) — The Olympians were wet for hours. For some, it didn’t matter. Others had to navigate the unexpected conditions and make the most of it. Athletes from around the world gathered on boats, heads held high, flags hoisted above their rain-soaked uniforms during the soggy opening ceremony for the Paris 2024 Olympics. The four-hour-long event on the River Seine saw periodic rain all evening ranging from light showers to intense downpours. It made for less than ideal conditions for athletes preparing to begin intense competition across Paris.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.