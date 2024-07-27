Equestrian recap, July 27: Great Britain dances to top of standings
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Day 1 of equestrian competition concludes the dressage portion of the eventing competition with Great Britain leading the field.
Julian Finney/Getty Images
Day 1 of equestrian competition concludes the dressage portion of the eventing competition with Great Britain leading the field.
KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.